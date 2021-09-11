$385.98 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce sales of $385.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.00 million and the highest is $388.20 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $370.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

