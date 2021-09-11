$39.58 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post sales of $39.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $36.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $153.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.77 million to $154.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.67 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $652.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.