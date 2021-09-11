3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Shares Up 28.1%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX)’s share price shot up 28.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. 1,832,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 320,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

3DX Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

