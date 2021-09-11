$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

