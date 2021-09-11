$4.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report sales of $4.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.38 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.