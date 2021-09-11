$420.32 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report sales of $420.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.10 million and the highest is $430.37 million. J2 Global posted sales of $356.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

