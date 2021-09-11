4,312 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,312 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $658.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $313.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.