$465.93 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will report sales of $465.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.00 million. NICE reported sales of $412.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,055,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,884,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,664,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $300.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.41. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 1 year low of $209.26 and a 1 year high of $304.50.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.