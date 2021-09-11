$490.10 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post $490.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $451.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.