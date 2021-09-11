$492.61 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce $492.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.26 million and the highest is $505.00 million. Graco posted sales of $439.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NYSE:GGG opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a 12-month low of $58.78 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.