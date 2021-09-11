$496.24 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce sales of $496.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.43 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $472.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -152.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $132.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.