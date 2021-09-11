4NEW (KWATT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $522.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 35.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $25,179.31 and approximately $522.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 55.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00162393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00043826 BTC.

About 4NEW

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

