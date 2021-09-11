$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. Aflac has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.