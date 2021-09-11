54,521 Shares in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.40% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

