54,910 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,283,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 918,301 shares of company stock valued at $39,051,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 1,462,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,094. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

