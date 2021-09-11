5,776 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.00. 1,151,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,813. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.19.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

