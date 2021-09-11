$588.82 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $588.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $593.49 million and the lowest is $585.20 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $833.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

