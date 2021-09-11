$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce $6.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $23.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after buying an additional 259,402 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

