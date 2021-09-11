65,165 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,024,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,151,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGN. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

