7,003 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Square by 11.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Square by 7.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Square by 41.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,992 shares of company stock valued at $170,469,619. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.73. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.26 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

