716,722 Shares in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 716,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,800,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 1.48% of ADTRAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 87.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,663,000 after acquiring an additional 177,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 22.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 220,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,023. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $951.82 million, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

