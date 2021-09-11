$756.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report sales of $756.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $754.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.82. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

