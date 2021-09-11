$756.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report sales of $756.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $754.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.82. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.