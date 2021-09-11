$79.96 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post sales of $79.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.22 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $316.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.90 million to $324.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $327.90 million, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $328.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $58.40 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

