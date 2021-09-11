79,172 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of -127.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

