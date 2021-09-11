$8.88 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.82 billion and the highest is $8.93 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $33.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.96 billion to $33.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $37.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average is $137.77. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

