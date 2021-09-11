$862.00 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to post $862.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.00 million and the lowest is $764.70 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $758.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RBC opened at $149.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average is $142.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $91.82 and a twelve month high of $159.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Regal Beloit by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,977,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 881.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

