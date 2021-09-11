87,786 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 5.7% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 107,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,402. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

