8PAY (8PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $377,133.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00070429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00127988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00181365 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,209.89 or 0.99886484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.05 or 0.07116580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.57 or 0.00929208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002973 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

