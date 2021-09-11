8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Tops $732,733.70 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $732,733.70 and approximately $594,126.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000216 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001365 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

