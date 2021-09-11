8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $770,502.40 and $632,276.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001630 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001403 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

