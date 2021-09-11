$9.95 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $9.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $10.20 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $6.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $38.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $39.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.00 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.22 million, a P/E ratio of 264.86 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after buying an additional 650,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

