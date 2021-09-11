A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $845.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report $845.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $864.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $818.10 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $760.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

AOS opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $1,688,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

