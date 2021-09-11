A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Stock Price Up 8%

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) rose 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

A2A Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEMMY)

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 8.9 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for A2A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.