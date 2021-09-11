Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Tops $1.72

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $94.23 million and approximately $41.39 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00003784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00162452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043876 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 57,397,794 coins and its circulating supply is 54,775,730 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

