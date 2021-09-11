Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.80. 4,126,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

