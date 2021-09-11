ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of ABM Industries worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,490,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.