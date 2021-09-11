Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $588.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $588.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.20 million and the highest is $593.49 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $833.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

