Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $341.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.94. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

