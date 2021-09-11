Achain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and $1.11 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.53 or 0.00393192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00163489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

