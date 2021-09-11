Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 41,966 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $185,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.12.

Shares of MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.