Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,173 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,400,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $17,560,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 877,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

