Actinium (ACM) Hits Market Cap of $926,387.15

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Actinium has a market cap of $926,387.15 and approximately $16,913.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,495,900 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.