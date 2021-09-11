ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,115 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of ACV Auctions worth $27,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACVA. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,586 shares of company stock worth $6,453,402 in the last ninety days.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

