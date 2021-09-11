AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $628.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce sales of $628.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.29 million and the lowest is $599.10 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $284.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

