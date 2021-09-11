Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Trading Down 0.3%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.46. 98,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 38,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGOX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,492,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,193,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $591,000.

