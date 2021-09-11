Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 3,750 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $87,715,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.02. 3,975,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,411. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

