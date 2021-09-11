Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 4,866 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9,792.1% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 471,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 466,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.84. 20,324,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,395,752. The stock has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

