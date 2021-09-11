Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 322.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,570 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 371,033 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 792.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 204,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

