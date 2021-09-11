Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,050 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of QTS Realty Trust worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after buying an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,592,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,091,000 after buying an additional 130,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after buying an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,626,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

NYSE QTS remained flat at $$77.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,401,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,731. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

