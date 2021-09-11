Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of The Joint worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 732.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 201.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 195.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Joint alerts:

JYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.86. 129,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,274. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.